Renault was in the lead of the March ranking with 1,256 new passenger cars sold.

Sales of new passenger cars in Ukraine grew by 4% in January-March 2021 year-over-year (y-o-y), to 21,100 vehicles.

Read alsoUkraine reports 6% rise in sales of new commercial vehicles in Jan-FebIn March alone, sales of such vehicles increased by 45% y-o-y, to over 9,000 units, while rising by 43% from February 2021, the Ukrautoprom association's press service said on April 1.

Renault was in the lead of the March ranking with 1,256 new passenger cars sold on the Ukrainian market, which was 3% up y-o-y, the report said.

Toyota was second with 1,171 vehicles sold in the third months of 2021, which was 77% up from March 2020.

The KIA brand was third, having boosted its sales in Ukraine by 12% y-o-y, to 646 cars.

Skoda cars ranked fourth as they were assigned 627 Ukrainian license plates in March, which was 2.3 times up y-o-y.

The Volkswagen brand ranked fifth with 525 cars sold over the month (4 times up y-o-y).

The Toyota RAV4 car became the month's bestseller with 644 vehicles sold.

Background

Sales of new passenger cars in Ukraine shrank by 3% in 2020 against 2019, to 85,500 vehicles.

Renault was the most popular brand in the country's new passenger car market last year.

UNIAN memo

Ukrainian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association Ukrautoprom was created in 1997. Its founders include more than 20 leading Ukrainian enterprises of the automotive industry. Among them are Zaporizhia-based ZAZ Plc., Lviv-based bus manufacturer LAZ Plc., Kremenchuk-based truck plant AutoKrAZ PJSC, and others.

