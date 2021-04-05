Revenues for the reporting period amounted to UAH 116.6 billion ($4.19 billion) and expenses – at UAH 124.1 billion ($4.46 billion).

The deficit of the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) in January-March 2021 amounted to UAH 7.5 billion, orUS$270 million its press service reports.

According to data released on the PFU website, revenues for the reporting period amounted to UAH 116.6 billion ($4.19 billion) and expenses – at UAH 124.1 billion ($4.46 billion).

PFU receipts in February amounted to UAH 40.1 billion ($1.44 billion), of which UAH 26.2 billion ($942 million) were own revenues, while UAH 13.9 billion ($500 million) came from the state budget.

Read alsoPension Fund raises retirement age for women in Ukraine from April 1At the same time, the report says, receipts from the unified social contribution tax in March amounted to UAH 23.3 billion ($837 million) against the target UAH 24 billion ($863 million), while in the first quarter the figure amounted to UAH 66.2 billion ($2.38 billion), which is UAH 3.3 billion below the target.

Background

Pension Fund deficit in 2020 amounted to UAH 13.2 billion ($474 million).

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko