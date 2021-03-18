The minister says Ukraine must develop much faster and better than the neighboring countries.

Ukrainian Minister for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko says the ministry has maintained its forecast for the growth of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021 at 4.6%.

He made the comment during the All-Ukrainian Forum, titled "Ukraine 30," on March 18, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

"Our task is to ensure the stable development of the economy. We all understand that a 4.6% [GDP] growth is just the beginning. We must develop much faster and better than the neighboring countries," the minister added.

Background

Earlier, the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture projected a 4.6% increase in the country's GDP in 2021.

On March 17, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Yulia Svyrydenko said the country's gross domestic product might rise by 5.1% in 2021.

Standard and Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings predicts a 4% growth in Ukraine's GDP in 2021.

Fitch Ratings expects Ukrainian economy to grow by 4.1% this year.

