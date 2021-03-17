The resolution will come into force on March 20, 2021.

Head of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection (SSUFSCP) Vladyslava Magaletska says the European Union has recognized the zoning of Ukraine with regard to highly pathogenic bird flu, which will allow the resumption of trade in poultry products in the context of the flu spread.

"This will give Ukraine the opportunity to resume trade with the EU in poultry products, even taking into account the fact that quarantine restrictions are still in force in zones where cases of the disease have been revealed, as well as to supply safe products from non-infected areas," the official wrote on Facebook on March 17, referring to the European Commission's resolution.

Read alsoUkraine cuts poultry exports by 22% in Jan – customsMagaletska noted that the document would come into force on March 20, 2021.

Background

In early March, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection recorded the death of swans from bird flu in Ukraine's Kherson region.

On February 18, SSUFSCP experts detected an outbreak of bird flu near the capital city of Kyiv.

At the end of 2020, Magaletska said the wave of bird flu from the European Union had reached Ukraine.

Reporting by UNIAN