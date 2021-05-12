The measure will not involve individual entrepreneurs or small- and medium-sized businesses.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says taxes may rise in Ukraine, but not all business categories will be involved.

He made the comment during an interview for the RBC Ukraine news agency on May 11.

"We have no plans to raise national taxes, i.e. those that are paid by every citizen or enterprise. Now, calculations and discussions are underway within the Finance Ministry and relevant ministries to revise certain excise duties, environmental taxes and fees," he said.

At the same time, possible changes in taxation, he says, will not affect individuals, as well as small- and medium-sized businesses. This is about possible amendments to "fill the budget, change the situation in certain sectors, namely healthcare, education, and other social areas."

"There may be changes to fill the budget, change the situation in certain sectors, such as healthcare, education, and other social areas. However, this won't concern ordinary people who are from small- and medium-sized businesses. This will really apply to certain areas that have high margins [profitability ratio] and must pay more," he added.

Background

Prime Minister Shmyhal, at a government meeting on March 24, 2021, said that the Cabinet would pay UAH 8,000 (US$289) to entrepreneurs and employees (each) who will incur losses over the entry of a particular region into the red COVID-19 quarantine zone.

On March 30, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, approved the payment of UAH 8,000 in compensation to private entrepreneurs from the red zone.

