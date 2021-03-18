The draft law envisages the conclusion of collective labor agreements between individual entrepreneurs and their employees.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the Cabinet of Ministers will submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, to step up the protection of employees' rights in line with an EU directive.

This decision was made at a government meeting on March 17.

Read alsoUkraine approves economic strategy until 2030In particular, the bill envisages the conclusion of collective labor agreements not only between a legal entity and its labor collective, but also between individual entrepreneurs and their employees.

"Also, any changes in collective labor agreements will be impossible without their detailed explanation to and familiarization by all employees. So, we're implementing a specific European Union directive. The draft law proposes that the rights of employees be strengthened in matters related to their dismissal," he said.

In addition, the draft law should help combat discrimination in employment.

Background

On February 3, 2020, the Ukrainian government announced the launch of the Affordable Loans: 5%-7%-9% program.

On June 17, 2020, the Cabinet simplified businesses' access to loans that are provided for small- and micro-sized businesses under the said program. It eased mandatory profitability requirements for existing businesses and removed restrictions on areas where the funds may be used and on the loan ceiling.

On December 28, 2020, the Cabinet introduced changes to the Affordable Loans: 5%-7%-9% program, expanding the number of applicants who would have access to financial aid under the state program.

Since the launch of the program, participating banks have already issued 8,916 loans totaling UAH 21.4 billion, or US$772.6 million.

As of February 24, 2021, the maximum sum of financial aid to be provided to an entrepreneur under the program was increased to EUR 400,000 (about US$480,000), from EUR 200,000 (about US$240,000).

Reporting by UNIAN