The investigation has all the necessary evidence to back the charges, Venediktova claims.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has signed off charge papers targeting three former PrivatBank officials.

"I have taken the responsibility to warrant three more suspicion notices to former PrivatBank managers," she wrote on Facebook.

The Prosecutor General notes that the investigation has all the necessary evidence in place to back charges pressed.

At the same time, she emphasized that no suspect shall be considered guilty of committing a crime until a court hands down the relevant ruling.

"I'd also like to ask all those who closely follow the progress of the investigation of significant and high-profile criminal cases not to get drawn into political speculation and manipulation," the prosecutor general wrote.

