The Supervisory Board of PrivatBank has announced the selection of Gerhard Boesch as the next Chairman of the Board of PrivatBank.

PrivatBank announced this on its website.

"Mr. Boesch, a veteran banker of 35 years and has served as a banking executive in Ukraine for 15 years. His knowledge of the Ukrainian and European banking system is extensive," the announcement said.

He has "successfully led large bank transformation projects including privatization initiatives."

Gerhard will assume this position upon approval of his appointment by the National Bank of Ukraine.

"Concluding this competitive selection is an important factor in the continued development and success of the bank," it said.

Boesch biography

Gerhard Boesch was born in 1957. He received a graduate degree from the University of Vienna (a master's degree in social and economic sciences).

From 1993 to 2004, he worked in banks as head of the treasury and investment banking department, head of the treasury and capital markets, head of the commercial banking department, and head of the trading department of the treasury department.

In 2004-2006, he served as head of the world treasury and markets department at Raiffeisen Zentralbank.

Since March 2006, he has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, and since November 2010, he has become First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank Aval.

Translation: Akulenko Olena