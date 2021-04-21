Retail turnover increased most in Kyiv, Chernivtsi, and Vinnytsia regions.

Retail trade in Ukraine grew by 7.5% in January-March 2021 (Q1) year-on-year.

Retail turnover increased across the country, but most of all in Kyiv region (by 14.6%), Chernivtsi region (by 13.7%), and Vinnytsia region (by 12.5%), according to the Ukrainian State Statistics Service.

Read alsoNational Bank worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021In particular, retail trade in March 2021 alone rose by 11.8% against February 2021, while it grew by 13.1% from March 2020.

Background

Retail trade in Ukraine increased by 8.4% in 2020 against 2019.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko