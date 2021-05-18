The State Department will also acknowledge the corporate entity in charge of the project and its CEO are engaged in sanctionable activity.

The United States is set to waive sanctions on the corporate entity and CEO overseeing the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Germany.

This was reported by the Axios journalism platform that cites two Biden Administration sources briefed on the decision.

The State Department will also acknowledge the corporate entity in charge of the project — Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO, the Putin crony and former East German intelligence officer Matthias Warnig — are engaged in sanctionable activity.

Sources close to the situation say that top Biden officials have determined that the only way to potentially stop the project — which is 95% complete — is to sanction the German end-users of the gas.

"And the Biden administration is not willing to rupture its relationship with Germany over Nord Stream 2," Axios reported.

However, the Biden administration will be sanctioning ships involved in the building of Nord Stream 2.

Translation: Akulenko Olena