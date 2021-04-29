In total, it will perform 95 departures per week from Latvia's main airport.

Europe's largest budget air carrier Ryanair in late October 2021 will open a new base at Riga Airport with two aircraft, thus expanding the route network from the Latvian capital city twice, to 30 destinations.

In total, the air carrier will perform 95 departures per week from Latvia's main airport, the travel news portal avianews.com reported on April 29.

Two routes out of 16 new ones will link Latvia and Ukraine. Ryanair plans to connect Riga and Kyiv's Boryspil Airport with direct flights from November 1, 2021, as well as with Ukraine's western city of Lviv from October 31, 2021.

The flights on both routes will be performed twice a week. In fact, Ryanair's Polish branch Buzz will be operating the flights, the report said.

The air carrier has already launched ticket sales. However, it noted that the said routes were subject to approval by the authorities.

In addition to Kyiv and Lviv, the list of new Ryanair flights destinations from Riga includes Aarhus, Bristol, Budapest, Gothenburg, Krakow, Malaga, Memmingen, Warsaw-Modlin (Airport), Palermo, Paris-Beauvais (Airport), Rome-Ciampino (Airport), Torp, Frankfurt–Hahn (Airport), and Venice-Treviso (Airport).

Ryanair flight schedule Riga-Kyiv-Riga

Riga 07:15 → Kyiv 08:55, Monday, Friday

Kyiv 09:30 → Riga 11:10, Monday, Friday

Ryanair flight schedule Riga-Lviv-Riga

Riga 06:45 → Lviv 08:20, Thursday

Lviv 08:45 → Riga 10:20, Thursday

Riga 15:40 → Lviv 17:15, Sunday

Lviv 17:40 → Riga 19:15, Sunday

Tickets

One-way tickets for Kyiv-Riga flights cost starting from EUR 40, while those for Lviv-Riga flights from EUR 33.

The lowest tariff, Value, includes transportation of only small hand luggage with dimensions up to 40x25x20 cm, without weight restrictions.

Translation: Olena Kotova