The project is estimated at US$3.5 million.

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has passed a resolution to finance the development and launch of the Sich-2-1 Earth remote sensing spacecraft.

Read alsoUkraine mulls launching new Sich satellite using SpaceX vehicleThe resolution was adopted at a government meeting on April 7.

As the explanatory memo says, the work on the satellite was launched in 2013. Later, in 2015, it was decided that Pivdenne (Yuzhnoe) Design Bureau would complete it at its own expense (estimated at UAH 98 million/US$3.5 million).

The Cabinet, by its resolution, redistributed the existing financial resources for the completion of the satellite, quality control, and the launch of the system into space.

Sich-2-1 satellite

The Sich-2-1 satellite is a modification of the Sich-2, which was launched in 2011. The Sich-2-1 satellite is being developed as part of the National Targeted Scientific and Technical Space Program of Ukraine. It is designed to obtain digital visible and near infrared images of the Earth surface and monitor the Earth ionosphere parameters.

The system is scheduled to be launched in December 2021.

Translation: Olena Kotova