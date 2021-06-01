It will run regular flights between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's Flynas low-cost airline is entering the Ukrainian market.

In particular, it will provide regular flights between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia, as reported by Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry's press service.

"A new airline from Saudi Arabia enters the Ukrainian market. Saudi Arabia's Flynas will run regular flights," the report says.

According to Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, increasing the number of regular routes of direct flights is one of the ministry's priorities.

"We want Ukraine to become a major international air hub, and such steps are bringing us closer to this goal," the press service quotes Kubrakov as saying.

Read alsoSome Ukrainian air carriers could be banned from EU sky: Who is at riskEarlier Ukraine had no regular direct flights with Saudi Arabia and transfer was needed via Istanbul, Doha, or Dubai.

The ministry did not inform about the start of Flynas flights to Ukraine.

Flynas

Flynas is Saudi Arabia's leading budget carrier with a fleet of 30 aircraft. The company operates over 1,200 weekly flights to 35 domestic and international destinations.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko