Ukraine imported US$680 million worth of seafood last year.

Ukraine in 2020, boosted foreign purchases of fish by 5.6%, while Norway became the country's major exporter.

That is according to a statement by the National Scientific Center "Institute of Agrarian Economy," published on its website on March 18.

Over the period under review, imports of fish, crustaceans, and mollusks to Ukraine amounted to US$680 million, which was 5.6% up against 2019.

Fish and seafood are in the top three main types of imported foodstuff. Ukraine buys mainly frozen, fresh or chilled fish, fish fillets, and various crustaceans, most often from Europe and North America.

"Norway has been holding the leading position in terms of the cost of seafood supplies to our country for over 15 consecutive years. In 2020, its share remained the largest, that is, 31.4%," the report said.

It is followed by Iceland (12.5%), the U.S (10.3%), Canada (6.0%), Spain (4.3%), UK (3.6%) and the Faroe Islands (3.2%).

Background

The catch of fish and aquatic biological resources in Ukraine in 2020 stood at 76,500 tonnes, which was 17% down from 2019.

A Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Ukraine and the United Kingdom came into force on January 1, 2021.

As of March 17, 2021, Ukraine became the largest exporter of snails and niche products to the United Kingdom.

Reporting by UNIAN