The United States has transferred 20 new high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV), aka Humvees, and 84 boats to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Read alsoUkrainian crews of Island-class patrol boats arrive in U.S. for training (Photo)The military equipment was supplied within the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative.

"Nothing could stop the delivery of 20 Humvees to the Ukrainian Land Forces and Special Operations Forces along with 84 boats for the Ukrainian Navy as part of the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative," the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv wrote on Twitter on January 15.

Author: UNIAN