Ukrainian-based SkyUp Airlines, a low-cost air carrier, which belongs to SkyUp LLC, says it will launch flights from the capital city of Kyiv to the city of Ostrava, Czech Republic, from April 25, 2021.

"SkyUp plans to start Kyiv – Ostrava – Kyiv flights on April 26, 2021," the company's press service said in a statement on January 19.

Read alsoSkyUp set to launch new connection with Czech RepublicNow flights are scheduled three times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, it said.

SkyUp Airlines' plans for 2021

In late November 2020, SkyUp Airlines announced a summer flight program for 2021, which includes 21 countries and 60 destinations, from continental Europe to the Middle East.

The State Aviation Administration of Ukraine has allowed SkyUp Airlines to launch flights to 10 European cities in winter and spring.

In particular, from January 4, 2021, the company will be able to operate flights on the route Kyiv-London-Kyiv (three flights per week), as well as the following flights from March 28: Kyiv-Podgorica-Kyiv (three flights a week), Kyiv-Hamburg-Kyiv (three flights a week), Kyiv-Nuremberg-Kyiv (two flights a week), Kyiv-Hanover-Kyiv (tree flights a week), Zaporizhia-Berlin-Zaporizhia (two flights a week), Lviv-Munich-Lviv (two flights a week), and Odesa-Munich-Odesa (two flights a week).

Moreover, SkyUp Airlines will perform flights on the route Kyiv-Marseille-Kyiv from April 6 (two flights per week), Kyiv-Ostrava-Kyiv from April 23 (three flights per week), and Kyiv-Brno-Kyiv from April 25 (two flights per week).

UNIAN memo. SkyUp Airlines was registered in Kyiv in 2016. The founder is ACS-Ukraine LLC owned by Tetiana Alba and Yuriy Alba, who are also the owners of the Join Up tour operator.

Author: UNIAN