The launch is scheduled tentatively for December 2021.

The state-run Yuzhnoye (Pivdenne) Design Bureau has signed a contract with the European company ISILAUNCH to launch the Sich-2-30 satellite into orbit.

This was announced by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskyi on Facebook on May 31, 2021.

"The launch of the satellite should take place from the launch platform of SpaceX (the United States, CEO Elon Musk), using the Falcon 9 launch vehicle. It is ISILAUNCH that has a corresponding agreement with this American company, which is authorized to sell services for carrying a meaningful payload by this launch vehicle and provide the corresponding engineering services and material parts," he wrote.

According to Uruskyi, an advance payment has already been made, and the launch of the satellite is planned for December this year. January 2022 is set as an alternative date.

"However, I hope, this will happen precisely the year Ukraine marks its 30th independence anniversary, and the task set by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be accomplished," he said.

The Pivdenne Design Bureau is working with Ukraine's National Space Facilities Control and Test Center to arrange the launch of the Sich-2-30 and prepare the ground facilities.

"The launch and further use of this satellite will help solve many urgent problems of social, economic, environmental, informational, scientific, and educational nature, as well as ensuring the interests of the state in the field of national security and defense. Bringing the Sich-2-30 into orbit is the first step towards ways to implement the plans stipulated, in particular, in the draft National Research and Engineering Space Program of Ukraine for 2021-2025, which provides for the creation of a domestic space constellation of at least seven satellites," he added.

About the Sich-2-30

President Volodymyr Zelensky has tasked to bring the Sich-2-30 satellite into near-earth orbit this year.

In April 2021, the Ukrainian government approved the allocation of funds for the creation and launch of this satellite, work on the creation of which began in 2013. In 2015, it was decided that the Pivdenne Design Bureau would complete the project at its own expense. The cost of the work was estimated at UAH 98 million, or US$3.57 million.

The State Space Agency of Ukraine plans to launch seven satellites under the 2021-2025 space program.

Reference

The Sich-2-30 satellite is an upgraded model of the Sich-2 satellite launched in 2011. The Sich-2-30 is being developed as part of the National Research and Engineering Space Program of Ukraine. It is designed to obtain digital visible near-infrared images of the Earth's surface and monitor the Earth's ionospheric parameters.

Translation: Akulenko Olena