The State Aviation Administration of Ukraine has revoked Ukrainian-based SkyUp Airlines' licenses to operate scheduled flights on 33 routes from the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhia, and Kharkiv.

The relevant order has been published on the agency's website.

The rights were revoked based on SkyUp's application to give up the said routes.

According to the order, SkyUp canceled flights from Kyiv to Brno, Ostrava (both in the Czech Republic), Copenhagen (Denmark), Cologne, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Memmingen, Nuremberg, Stuttgart (all in Germany), Athens (Greece), Amman (Jordan), Gdansk, Warsaw (both in Poland), Bratislava, Poprad (both in Slovakia), Ljubljana (Slovenia), and Stockholm (Sweden).

The company will also stop operating flights from Lviv to Prague (the Czech Republic), Munich and Stuttgart (both in Germany), Amsterdam (the Netherlands), and Bratislava (Slovakia).

Moreover, the regulator canceled SkyUp's rights to the following flights: from Kharkiv to Bratislava, Prague, and Tel Aviv (Israel); from Odesa to Amsterdam, Athens, Munich, Larnaca (Cyprus); and from Zaporizhia to Berlin (Germany), Stuttgart, Tel Aviv, and Prague.

Previous developments

In April 2021, the State Aviation Administration allowed Ukraine's SkyUp Airlines to operate charter flights from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv to Marsa Alam (Egypt).

Also, the agency greenlighted SkyUp's three new scheduled flights: from Kyiv to Monastir and Djerba (both Tunisia) and from Kharkiv to Monastir.

In addition, the State Aviation Administration allowed SkyUp Airlines to launch three new scheduled flights, namely Kyiv-Bodrum (Turkey), Kyiv-Helsinki (Finland), and Lviv-Baku (Azerbaijan).

