Ukraine's State Customs Service says the country's foreign trade in goods in January-April 2021 stood at US$39.511 billion, which was 20% up from US$32.953 billion year-over-year (y-o-y).

Read alsoUkraine-China trade up by 20.5% in 2020 – Trade envoyIn particular, the mining and metallurgical enterprises in the four months boosted revenue from exports of iron ore raw materials (raw iron ore) by 90% y-o-y, to US$2.3 billion, according to the agency's website.

At the same time, 14.2 million tonnes of raw iron ore was shipped abroad over the period under review (8% down y-o-y), which accounted for 12.3% of the country's total foreign exchange revenue from exports.

Major buyers of Ukrainian iron ore were China (44.3% of revenue), Poland (8.9%), and the Czech Republic (9.2%).

Exports of goods from Ukraine in January-April stood at US$19.092 billion, which was 19% up y-o-y, while imports increased by 21% to US$20.420 billion. The negative balance was US$1.328 billion, the report said.

Meanwhile, food exports in January-April 2021 amounted to US$7.212 billion, which was 3% down y-o-y. Exports of metals grew by 37% to US$4.284 billion.

Imports of fuel and energy products rose by 18%, to US$3.480 billion.

