It reached US$3.7 billion.

Ukrainian steelmakers in January-April 2021 saw growth in revenue from exports of ferrous metals by 37% year-over-year (y-o-y), to US$3.7 billion, with their share in the country's overall exports being 19.5%.

Read alsoFerrous metals exports grow by 4% in Jan – customsRevenue from metalware exports over the period under review increased by 13% y-o-y, to US$332 million, accounting for 1.7% of the country's total exports, according to the State Fiscal Service.

Background

Ukraine slashed revenue from ferrous exports by 12% in 2020, to US$7.7 billion.

Translation: Olena Kotova