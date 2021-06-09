In January-May 2021, inflation stood at 8.0%.

Consumer inflation in Ukraine in May amounted to 9.5% year-on-year, accelerating from 8.4% reported in April.

That's according to an update by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

Inflation in the consumer market in May was 1.3% against the previous month, the agency said.

In January-May 2021, inflation amounted to 8.0%.

In May, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 9.9% on year. Most of all (by 75.2-13.4%) the prices rose for sunflower oil, eggs, sugar, and bread.

Read alsoHousing prices expected to soar in 2021Prices for meat, pasta, processed cereals, butter, and dairy products were up 5.4-10.3%. At the same time, vegetables fell in price by 13.1% and fruits – by 0.7%.

For liquors and tobacco products, prices increased by 9.3%.

The 35% rise in prices (tariffs) for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels was mainly due to the growing prices for natural gas (+161.6%) and electricity (+36.6%).

Transport fees increased by 12.2%, primarily due to the rise in prices for fuel and oils by 37.4%, while travel in railway passenger transport became 12.0% more expensive. Road transport fees have risen in price by 7.0%.

Previous figures

Consumer inflation in Ukraine in April in annual terms amounted to 8.4%, slowing down from 8.5% in March.

Inflation in Ukraine in 2020 stood at 5%.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko