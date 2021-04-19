The changes will handle tax evasion.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko says the ministry is drafting a package of amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine.

The amendments will handle tax evasion, he told the Ukrainian news portal LB.ua on April 19.

"We're preparing a package of amendments to the Tax Code. We'll soon submit them. I'll not disclose details yet, but we want to make those 'clever fellows' pay taxes in our country... [That is] everyone who evaded paying taxes under the Tax Code. We will close the loopholes that have been created in recent years," he said.

Background

In May 2020, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed bill No. 1210 into law to amend the Tax Code of Ukraine by improving tax administration and removing technical and logical inconsistencies in tax legislation.

On January 16, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, passed the bill in the second reading and as a whole.

