The official has been appointed for a five-year period.

Envoy of the Cabinet of Ministers to the Verkhovna Rada Vasyl Mokan says the Cabinet at today's meeting reappointed Oleksiy Lyubchenko Chief of the State Tax Service (STS).

"Members of government have voted for the appointment of Oleksiy Mykolaiovych Lyubchenko as head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine (from April 20, 2021, for a five-year period)," Mokan wrote on Facebook.

Background

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers in April 2020 appointed Oleksiy Lyubchenko as a new head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine for the quarantine period.

Read alsoUkraine's Tax Service boosts VAT revenue by 1.5 times in Q1On March 18, 2021, the Cabinet announced a competition for the position of the head of the tax office with nine candidates admitted to the selection procedure, including Lyubchenko.

In late January, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened a criminal case against the official.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko