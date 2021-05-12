Their number increased by 6% against last year.

A total of 8,451 Ukrainians declared their annual incomes at over UAH 1 million, tax officials say.

According to the State Tax Service, the figure increased by 6% year-on-year.

Only one taxpayer, a Kyiv resident, declared income of over UAH 1 billion.

"The largest amount to be paid to the budget was filed by a Kyiv resident off income received outside Ukraine – almost UAH 80 million UAH, including personal income tax at UAH 66.5 million and military tax at UAH 11.1," reads the report.

It is noted that the largest number of millionaires is registered in Kyiv (3,375), as well as Dnipropetrovsk region (684), Kharkiv region (595) and Kyiv regions (540).

In general, all millionaires declared income in the amount of UAH 70.4 billion, of which personal income tax paid stood at UAH 1.6 billion, and military tax – at UAH 0.2 billion.

"According to operational data, in 2021 the income received over the past year was declared by almost 472,000 citizens, which is the same level as last year. Most active in filing income declarations were residents of Zaporizhia (almost 51,000 declarations), Dnipropetrovsk (almost 40,000 declarations), and Kherson (more than 37,000 declarations) regions," tax authorities noted.

In total, at the end of 2020, Ukrainians paid UAH 2.5 billion in personal income tax and UAH 360.1 million in military tax.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko