Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said the Cabinet plans to transfer from state ownership to that of local communities a number of forest areas for the construction of the Borzhava ski resort in Ukraine's Carpathians.

He made the comment at a press conference dedicated to the past year of government's work.

"We are talking about the possibility of handing over significant forest tracts from state property to local communities' ownership within the boundaries of the settlements of Svydovets and Borzhava [mountain ranges], so that they could manage this without damaging forest areas, while creating ski slopes and setting up ski lifts, he said.

The prime minister stressed that the land will be transferred for making ski slopes, not for commercial use.

Read alsoRada passes bill on tax relief for large-scale investors"We'll be supporting construction of the resort in a legal, transparent manner, with the necessary biddings, if required, and with the involvement of regulatory agencies," he added.

Construction of a new resort in the Carpathians

In July 2020, a meeting was held at the Ukrainian President's Office to discuss setting up an all-season mountain sports and tourist cluster in Ukraine's Borzhava.

Austrian investors are reported to be interested in the project.

On February 22, 2021, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, during the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Infrastructure," announced that the construction of two ski resorts in the Carpathians would start in 2021, that is the Borzhava resort and the Slavske recreation center.

