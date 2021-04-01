A country with a rich historical past and developed mythology has a lot to offer international tourists.

The State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine has begun working on a new concept for "mystical tourism."

That's according to Ivan Sych, an adviser to the agency.

"It's no secret that in any society there is always a part of people who are attracted by something beyond their understanding, something unexplored, something that is difficult to explain rationally, things associated with mysticism," Sych is quoted as saying by the agency's press service.

"Ukraine, as a country with a rich historical past and developed mythology, has a lot to offer the world. Mysterious caves, romantic ruins, mentions of ghosts in castles and palaces, mystical folk customs, witch hills, Carpathian molfars [witchers in Hutsul culture)], natural anomalies, and local myths – all this attracts tourists," the adviser said.

In his opinion, the government needs to explore all opportunities for the development of the tourism industry and increase the attractiveness of the country's regions.

This is precisely why the agency has focused on the said area of development, the report says.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko