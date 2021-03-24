The country's priorities include both keeping the traditional sales markets and entering new ones.

A representative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Office says that the structure of Ukraine's exports should be changed by promoting domestic products with high added value onto foreign markets.

This was stated by deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva at a meeting of the Council of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Office's press service said.

Read alsoUkraine trades with over 230 countries in 2020 – Deputy minister

It says that participants in the event agreed with the above statements regarding the urgent need to change the structure of Ukraine's exports by promoting domestic products with high added value onto foreign markets, as well as the priority of retaining traditional markets and developing new ones abroad.

"We are all forced to play by the new rules of a new pandemic world. We must work together to invent a 'recipe for success' of our state, in particular, in foreign economic activity, which will meet the realities of the changing and full of challenges of the modern world," the press service quoted Zhovkva as saying.

The official also drew attention to the importance of expanding the trade opportunities of Ukraine, in particular, by concluding free trade agreements with foreign states. As it was noted, "further liberalization of Ukraine’s trade with the countries of the world is a priority for Ukraine and a super-difficult task amid the COVID-19 pandemic."

Previous developments

According to the State Customs Service, exports of Ukrainian goods in 2020 decreased compared to 2019 by 1.7%, to US$49.2 billion.

Reporting by UNIAN