The flights will be operated three times a week.

Ukraine-registered SkyUp Airlines is to launch flights from Kyiv to London (Great Britain) as of June 24.

It has already started selling tickets for that route, the airline's press service said on Facebook on April 20.

The flights will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

The airline will fly to London Luton Airport, which is around 35 miles (55km) north of Central London.

SkyUp's new routes

As of May 27, 2021, the airline will launch flights from Lviv to Larnaca (Cyprus) and from Kyiv to Izmir (Turkey).

Earlier, the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine cleared SkyUp Airlines for the operation of three new regular flights: from Kyiv to Bodrum (Turkey), Helsinki (Finland), and from Lviv to Baku (Azerbaijan).

SkyUp was registered in Kyiv in 2016; its founder is ACS-Ukraine, a company of Tetiana Alba and Yuriy Alba, who also own the Join Up tour operator.

Translation: Akulenko Olena