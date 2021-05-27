Belarus' Belavia cancels flights to eight countries

The Russian city of Kaliningrad is also on the list.

Belarus' airline Belavia is going to cancel flights to eight countries. This was reported by the company's press service. Read alsoUkraine to halt air traffic with Belarus from midnight on May 26 Flights from May 27 to October 30 to Warsaw (Poland), Milan (Italy), Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Rome (Italy), Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hanover (all in Germany), Vienna (Austria), Brussels (Belgium), Barcelona (Spain), and Kaliningrad (Russia) have been canceled. "Passengers can change the date of departure of the ticket or get the full price refunded without penalties within a year from the date of purchase for unused and partially used tickets," the message says. Previous developments Ukraine halted air traffic with Belarus from 00:00 Kyiv time on May 26, 2021. What is more, Ukrainian airlines and aircraft are not allowed to fly in Belarusian airspace.

On May 23, 2021, Belarus scrambled a MiG-29 fighter jet to forcedly land a Ryanair plane in Minsk. The plane was heading from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania. Co-founder of Telegram's opposition channel NEXTA, Roman Protasevich, was on board the plane.

The plane was diverted to Minsk at the command of Belarusian air traffic controllers over a possible bomb threat, despite the fact that the distance to Vilnius was much shorter. After the plane landed, Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend were detained. Protasevich faces the death penalty in Belarus.

The circumstances of the forced landing of the Ryanair airline in Minsk will be investigated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Translation: Akulenko Olena

