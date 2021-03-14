The first flight is scheduled for March 18.

Ukraine's State Aviation Administration has issued a license to a new Ukrainian low-cost airline, Bees Airline.

The airline is now able to carry out flights, according to the aviation news portal avianews.com.

The airline now has one plane in Ukraine. This is a Boeing 737-800 previously used by UIA with registration number UR-UBB (manufactured in 2010). The airliner will start transporting passengers from March 18 on a charter flight between Kyiv and Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt), and from March 19 en route between Kyiv and Marsa Alam (Egypt).

The second plane, also a 2010 Boeing 737-800 with UR-UBA registration, is to arrive in Ukraine after it has been painted in the new Bees Airline livery.

Both aircraft can accommodate 189 passengers each, which is the maximum capacity for this type of aircraft. Ryanair, the largest low-cost airline in Europe, uses the aircraft of this type in the same configuration.

In May, Bees Airline plans to receive two more aircraft, which will expand the fleet to four airliners.

"The new Ukrainian low-cost airline's strategy suggests servicing charter flights to be ordered by tour operators and performing regular flights. Its base airport carrier will be Kyiv Sikorsky Airport (Zhuliany)," avianews.com said.

A similar concept in the Ukrainian market is being used by SkyUp. Until July 2020, it was headed by Yevhen Khainatsky, who is now a representative of Bees Airline's shareholders.

Reporting by UNIAN