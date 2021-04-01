For January-March, revenues are 5.7% higher than the target figure.

The state budget of Ukraine in March 2021 has secured UAH 108.02 billion (US$3.8 billion) in revenues, which is UAH 7.994 billion ($283.9 million), or 8%, above the target for the reporting period.

That's according to the State Treasury Service.

Compared to the same period in 2020, state budget revenues in March increased by UAH 19.757 billion ($709.7 million), or 22.4%.

National budget revenues for January-March amounted to UAH 251.529 billion ($9 billion), which is 5.7% higher than the plan for the reporting period.

Background

The Ministry of Finance said in 2020 the general fund of the state budget received UAH 877.6 billion ($31.5 billion), which is 102.2% of the target.

