He says the document is a "gift" to China and Russia.

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which provides for U.S.$250 million in aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

As reported on the White House's website, Trump believes that the document, previously approved by Congress, "fails to include critical national security measures."

Read also"Major Contract": Ukraine to buy weapons from UK

Trump is returning the Act to the House of Representatives, calling it a "gift" to China and Russia.

"The Act also restricts the President’s ability to preserve our Nation’s security by arbitrarily limiting the amount of military construction funds that can be used to respond to a national emergency. In a time when adversaries have the means to directly attack the homeland, the President must be able to safeguard the American people without having to wait for congressional authorization," Trump said.

"…I cannot support this bill," he concluded.

Previous developments

Earlier, both chambers of the United States Congress approved the US$740.5 billion bill, which foresees, among other things, US$250 million in assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and sanctions against companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines.

In total, the U.S. plans to spend US$69 billion on operations abroad.

Among the points that are contained in the law, there is a requirement for the U.S. President to impose sanctions against Turkey within 30 days for its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Author: UNIAN