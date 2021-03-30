The banking sector saw a decline in revenue and spending.

Ukrainian banks' net profit shrank by 59.1% in January-February 2021 year-over-year (y-o-y), to UAH 6.491 billion (US$232.1 million).

That's according to the National Bank of Ukraine.

The banks' revenue over the period under review decreased by 24.1% y-o-y, to UAH 35.1 billion (US$1.25 billion).

Their spending in the two months of 2021 totaled UAH 28.6 billion (US$1.02 billion), which was 5.8% down y-o-y, the report said.

Background

Ukrainian banks received UAH 41.3 billion (US$1.48 billion) in net profit in 2020, which was 29% down against 2019, when the banking sector earned UAH 58.4 billion (US$2.1 billion).

Reporting by UNIAN