Ukraine has introduced a duty worth 35% of the customs value of trucks and buses produced at MAZ, a Belarusian giant with a long history of supplies across the former Soviet bloc.

That's according to a report by NEXTA Telegram channel with reference to the Ukrainian Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade.

According to the commission, Belarus has created artificial barriers in relation to wheeled vehicles imported from Ukraine in the form of a utilization fee and unequal conditions in public procurement procedures, thus complicating access of Ukrainian enterprises' products to the Belarusian market.

According to the statement, such actions by Belarus contradict the Free Trade Area Agreement and are seen as discriminatory and unfriendly.

According to the statement, such actions by Belarus contradict the Free Trade Area Agreement and are seen as discriminatory and unfriendly.

In this regard, Ukraine is introducing a 35% duty on Belarus-made trucks, buses, and special equipment.

The decision will come into force in 10 days.

MAZ cooperation with Ukraine

The Minsk Automobile Plant, the management company of the BelavtoMAZ holding, is a Belarusian automobile manufacturer specializing in production of heavy duty vehicles, as well as buses, trolley-buses and trailers.

On June 12, 2017, MAZ won a tender for the supply of 100 buses to Kyivpastrans, a public transport operator.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko