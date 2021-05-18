EU's first preliminary assessment mission completed its work in the first half of May 2021, having released a report.

According to the first report compiled by EU mission's experts, the Ukrainian legislative framework highly corresponds to the EU base, which is a significant matter on the path toward the so-called "industrial visa-free regime."

The press service of the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture quoted Economy Minister Ihor Petrashko as saying.

"We have come one more important step closer to the conclusion of 'industrial visa-free travel.' The first report of the EU mission experts with a high positive assessment of the compliance of our regulatory and legislative framework with the EU base is really a green light for further important stages. For the first time in the history of Ukraine's independence, we are moving toward the 'industrial visa-free regime' very confidently and systemically. For the first time in many years, a comprehensive assessment of all the documents required to conclude the agreement has taken place," the minister said.

The EU's first preliminary assessment mission completed its work in the first half of May 2021, having released their first official report. It is the basis for further actions to complete transposition of EU regulations; clarification of translations and correspondence tables, as well as an audit of the national quality infrastructure work.

EU-Ukraine Association Agreement

In 2014, the European Union and Ukraine signed an Association Agreement, which marked the beginning of a new period in the development of relations between the EU and Ukraine.

On September 1, 2017, the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU entered into force in full in terms of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area between Ukraine and the EU. Prior to that, it had been applied on an interim basis since 2016.

The agreement is a key tool for closer rapprochement between Ukraine and the European Union: it contributes to deeper political relations, stronger economic ties, and mutual respect for common values.

The Association Agreement's economic provisions on the deep and comprehensive free trade area gives Ukraine an opportunity to expand trade relations and economic development, as it opens up new markets, contributes to the adaptation of legislation, standards, and regulations in various sectors. The latter will help incorporate EU standards in key sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities stated Ukraine had fulfilled all the conditions for the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products (ACAA), the so-called 'industrial visa-free regime' with the EU.

On February 17, 2021, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced Ukraine and the EU could sign an agreement on "industrial visa-free regime" this year.

On May 6, 2021, the European Union released a report on Ukraine's readiness for "industrial visa-free regime."

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko