Ukrainian agrarians exported 34.72 million tonnes of grain in the new marketing year (MY, July 2020 - June 2021) as of March 26, 2021, which is 10.2 million tonnes, or 25%, down from March 26, 2020.

That's according to a report by Ukraine's Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture released on its website on March 26.

In particular, Ukraine has exported 14.2 million tonnes of wheat, 4.08 million tonnes of barley, 15.82 million tonnes of corn, and 1,700 tonnes of rye.

Also, 96,300 tonnes of flour made of wheat and other types of grain was shipped abroad, which is 174,400 tonnes down year-over-year.

The economy ministry's outlook for this marketing year's grain exports stands at 45.42 million tonnes, which is 20.5% down from the previous MY (57.2 million tonnes).

The ministry, along with the grain market players, have approved the wheat export cap for the current marketing year (July 2020 - June 2021) at 17.5 million tonnes, rye – at 16,000 tons, and corn – at 24 million tonnes.

