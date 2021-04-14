The defense giant has developed and sent to the participating enterprises an action plan aimed at strengthening the country's defense capability.

State-owned enterprises, which are part of the Ukroboronprom state holding, are ready, if necessary, to double production of arms and military equipment the Ukrainian Army requires.

That's according to the official statement, published on Ukroboronprom's website.

"Taking into account the pulling of the aggressor power's troops to the state border of Ukraine, the Concern has developed and sent to the participating enterprises an action plan aimed at strengthening our defense capability," the company press service has quoted CEO Yuriy Husyev as saying.

The report adds that in 2020, the enterprises that are part of the Concern have fully completed the state defense order, while every fifth contract was fulfilled ahead of schedule.

Read alsoUkrainian Army gets five upgraded T-72 tanks (Photos, video)The defense conglomerate's production volumes in 2020 amounted to UAH 30.2 billion. At the same time, the Concern noted that the potential of state defense enterprises is much greater.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko