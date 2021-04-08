Libya is interested in importing sunflower oil from Ukraine, and the countries are also agreeing to import Ukrainian dairy products to Libya.
That's according to a report by the press office of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection following the meeting of the agency chief, Vladyslava Magaletska, with Libya's Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Adel Benissa.
"Interest was expressed in Ukraine exporting sunflower oil to Libya. Earlier, both countries agreed on the form of international veterinary certificates for exporting cattle, poultry meat and products from Ukraine to Libya, as well as a veterinary certificate for export of milk and dairy products," the report says.
Also the discussion focused on the possibility of Ukrainian producers exporting to Libya grain, fruit and berry products.
