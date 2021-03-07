Experts improved their forecast for the expected growth of Ukraine's GDP in 2021.

Ukraine's gross domestic product may grow by 4.1% in 2021 and only by 3.7% in 2022 over the slow recovery of European countries.

The figures are released in the consensus forecast "COVID-19 impact on the country's economy and society: Results of 2020, challenges and threats of post-pandemic development," prepared by the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture jointly with the UNICEF office in Ukraine.

Experts improved their forecast for the expected growth of Ukraine's GDP in 2021 by 0.9 pp, to 4.1% (compared to the previous estimate of 3.2% released in July 2020), while the expected growth of the Ukrainian economy in 2022 was revised upward by 0.2 pp, to 3.7% from 3.5%.

"The budgetary incentives introduced to support households and businesses will maintain high positions and will be reflected in the size of the budget deficit, which, according to experts, will gradually decrease compared to 2020, but will be higher than preliminary estimates (the consensus estimate for 2021 is 'minus' 4.9% of GDP against 'minus' 3.4% of the preliminary consensus forecast, that for 2022 is 'minus' 4.3% vs 'minus' 2.8% in the previous forecast)," it said.

Translation: Akulenko Olena