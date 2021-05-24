The relevant resolutions of May 21 have been posted on the government's portal.

The Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, has appointed Yuriy Vlasenko as First Deputy Energy Minister and Oleksiy Kurakov as Deputy Energy Minister.

The relevant resolutions of May 21 have been posted on the government's portal.

Read alsoZelensky introduces Energy Minister Halushchenko to NSDCVlasenko will deal with crisis situations in the energy sector, while Kurakov will supervise the coal industry and its reform.

Background

On April 29, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, voted in favor of Herman Halushchenko to appoint him as Energy Minister.

On May 17, 2021, the government fired Yuriy Boyko and Oleksandr Zorin as Deputy Energy Ministers.

On May 19, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yulia Pidkomorna as Deputy Energy Minister.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila