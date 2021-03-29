USFs were filled by 52% as of March 28, 2021.

Natural gas stocks in Ukraine's underground storage facilities (USFs) shrank by 1.1%, to 16.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) within a week on March 20-28.

Gas reserves in the country's USFs as of March 28, 2021, were 2% up from 15.8 bcm as of February 28, 2020, state-run LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) said.

The USFs were filled by 52% as of March 28, 2021.

Background

Ukraine started pumping natural gas into its USFs on March 11, 2020, as the country's reserves stood 15.808 bcm.

On October 28, National Joint-Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine said it had stopped injecting gas into the underground storage facilities, having switched to pumping it out to cover the needs of the 2020-2021 heating season. Ukraine had accumulated over 28 bcm of gas as of the said date.

