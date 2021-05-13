The center's team repels cyber attacks and cyber incidents around the clock.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken part in the presentation of the UA30 Cybercenter in Ukraine.

The event was part of the all-Ukrainian forum, titled "Ukraine 30. National Security" held in Kyiv online, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent on May 13.

In particular, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that the UA30 Cybercenter is an important element within the cyber development and security strategy.

"Over the next few years, we want to secure all registries that exist in our state. We've already done a lot to this end and will do even more to complete the project," he said.

According to Fedorov, "UA30" is a symbolic name since Ukraine marks an important anniversary of its independence this year.

"We want our country to be a top country worldwide in terms of cybersecurity by 2030. We want the potential that exists in our country to develop so that by 2030 we can realize it to the fullest. We want our country to be known in the world not only as a country with reliable infrastructure, but also in terms of human capital and best specialists," he stressed.

Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine Yuriy Shchyhol said that the UA30 Cybercenter combines the latest technologies available in Ukraine and the best experts in the field of cyber defense and security.

UA30 Cybercenter. Memo

The UA30 Cybercenter is the newest state center for responding to cyber incidents, acquiring skills and knowledge in the field of cyber defense. It includes an updated training platform with a unique technology for practicing real scenarios of cyber attacks in a teaching environment, as well as a government team for responding to computer emergencies in Ukraine, which operates within the Government Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA).

The state CERT-UA team is the only one in Ukraine that has been accredited as a member of the International Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST).

Translation: Olena Kotova