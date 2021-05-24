In April, it increased by 2.7% against the previous month, excluding seasonal adjustments, and slid by 3.2%, taking such adjustments into account.

Industrial production in Ukraine in April 2021 in annual terms – by April 2020 - excluding adjustments for the effect of calendar days, increased by 13%.

That's according to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In annual terms, industrial output in April was up 12.5%, taking into account the calendar effect adjustment

In the context of main activities: in the mining industry and quarrying, production growth amounted to 6.6% on year, as well as 17% in the processing industry, and 6.5% in the supply of electricity, gas, and steam, and conditioned air production.

In the context of major industrial groups: production of intermediate consumption goods increased by 25.2%, while consumer durables skyrocketed by 103%.

Investment goods showed a 28.6% increase in production, while non-durable consumer goods declined by 0.3%.

Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2020 declined by 3.5% y-o-y, according to the State Statistics Service.

Ukraine saw a slowdown in its industrial production to 0.3% in November 2020 y-o-y without calendar adjustment, after a 5% decrease in October 2020 y-o-y.

Based on the results of 11 months of 2020, the Ministry for Development of Economic, Trade and Agriculture estimated the GDP decline at 4.7%, which was generally in line with the projected trend.

On December 29, 2020, the ministry projected a 4.6% increase in the country's GDP in 2021.

On December 18, 2020, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the domestic economy might decline by no more than 5% of GDP in 2020.

The decline in Ukraine's GDP in the 10 months of 2020 slowed to 5.2%, from 5.5% reported in January-September 2020.

Industrial production in December 2020 grew by 4.8% against December 2019.

In March 2021, industrial production grew by 2.1% year-on-year without the calendar effect adjustment and 2.4% with such adjustment.

