In April alone, the country received over US$1 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) says Ukrainian labor migrants working abroad have significantly boosted remittances to their home country.

That's according to the Ukrainian TSN TV news service, referring to the regulator.

Remittances to Ukraine from Ukrainian labor migrants working abroad grew by almost 75% over the year.

In April alone, the inflow accounted for over US$1 billion.

Read alsoUnemployment rate down by 12% in Jan-AprFor remittances, individuals used both formal and informal money transfer channels in almost equal proportions.

The National Bank of Ukraine has doubled the e-limit for a number of foreign exchange transactions of individuals transferring funds abroad or to the accounts of non-resident entities opened in Ukraine – up to EUR 200,000.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko