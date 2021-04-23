The official asks law enforcement agencies to investigate their actual bankruptcy.

CEO of Ukraine's state-run Ukroboronprom Concern Yuriy Husyev says 17 state defense enterprises transferred to the State Property Fund for sale as part of an ongoing privatization campaign do not in fact any longer look like enterprises, but are the remnants of property.

"To be frank, these are enterprises that not only fail to fulfill defense orders, or haven't fulfilled them for the security sector in recent years, they aren't actually defense industry enterprises," he said during an online conference on April 22.

Husyev added that he had asked law enforcement agencies to investigate the enterprises' actual bankruptcy.

"In fact, the actually destroyed facilities transferred to the State Property Fund cannot be called enterprises. These are not defense industry enterprises, but the remnants of property that has been torn apart and plundered, which could become facilities for investment and be turned into new industrial or non-industrial sites," he said.

Earlier, Ukroboronprom transferred 15 state-owned enterprises and the corporate rights of two more joint-stock companies, which have lost their importance for the national defense capability, to the State Property Fund.

These are Vinnytsa Aviation Plant VIAZ, Zaporizhia Automobile Repair Plant, Nizhyn Repair Plant for Armament Engineering, Chernihiv-based 171 Military Plant, Ukroboronresursy, Ukrainian Radio Engineering Institute, Ukroboronleasing, Buran Research Institute, Central Design Bureau Smarahd ("Emerald"), Kvant ("Quanta") Plant, and Kherson-based Sudmash.

This list also includes Central Research Institute of Navigation and Management, Ivano-Frankivsk Boiler and Welding Plant, Rivne Automobile Repair Plant, Special Design Bureau Molniya ("Lightning"), Zakarpattia Helicopter Production Association, and Lviv Radio Engineering Research Institute.

