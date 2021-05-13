The average number of applicants per position stands at six against 12-14 reported at year-start.

The number of unemployed in Ukraine in January-April 2021 decreased by 12% year-on-year.

That's according to Inna Bondini, a state employment service official, who spoke at a Kyiv conference Thursday.

"Compared with last year, we see stabilization in the labor market. There are now 12% fewer unemployed persons than in the same period in 2020. There are the same number of vacancies. While at year-start, 12-14 people applied for a vacancy, now there are about six people. Of course, this is an average indicator, depending on the region and economy sector, but we operate the statistics available to the Employment Service. The situation on the open labor market may differ," Bondini said.

According to the National Bank, thanks to the revival of commercial activity in Ukraine in 2021, the unemployment rate will decrease and stand at 9.1% on average in 2021.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko