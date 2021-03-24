The employment rate of the population aged 15-70 stood at 55.3% in Q4 2020.

The unemployment rate in Ukraine in the 4th quarter of 2020 increased by 0.6 percentage points to the previous quarter, from 9.5% to 10.1%, with the actual number of officially unemployed citizens amounting to 1.8 million.

That's according to the State Statistics Service.

The report says the number of employed citizens aged 15-70 in the fourth quarter of 2020 amounted to 15.7 million, while the employment rate of the population aged 15-70 stood at 55.3%.

The statistics agency noted that the data provided did not cover the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Sevastopol, and the temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Background

The Cabinet's macroeconomic forecast for the next three years projects the unemployment rate for the population aged 15 to 70 at 9.2% in 2021, 8.5% in 2022, and 8% in 2023.

