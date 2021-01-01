Now it amounts to UAH 6,000 (US$212) per month and will be increased to UAH 6,500 (US$230) from December 1, 2021.

These figures are laid down in the state budget for 2021.

According to the state budget, in 2021 the subsistence minimum per month will be UAH 2,189 (US$77) from January 1, 2021;

UAH 2,294 (US$81) from July 1;

UAH 2,393 (US$85) from December 1.

For children under 6 years of age:

UAH 1,921 (US$68) from January 1, 2021;

UAH 2,013 (US$71) from July 1;

UAH 2,100 (US$74) from December 1.

Children aged 6 to 18 years:

UAH 2,395 (US$85) from January 1, 2021;

UAH 2,510 (US$89) from July 1;

UAH 2,618 (US$93) from December 1.

Able-bodied persons:

UAH 2,270 (US$80) from January 1, 2021;

UAH 2,379 (US$84) from July 1;

UAH 2,481 (US$88) from December 1.

Persons with disability:

UAH 1,769 (US$63) from January 1, 2021;

UAH 1,854 (US$66) from July 1;

UAH 1,934 (US$68) from December 1.

National budget 2021: Background

On December 15, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, passed a draft law on the 2021 national budget.

On the same day, the parliament backed a resolution on the Verkhovna Rada's budget for 2021.

On December 21, 2020, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov signed the bill on the national budget.

On December 25, 2020, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the bill, having signed it into law.

Author: UNIAN