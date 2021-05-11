The flights will be performed on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sunday.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has said it will launch flights from the UAE capital city of Abu Dhabi to the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv on July 1, 2021.

Read alsoGreece's Lumiwings to launch two flights between Italy and UkraineIn particular, the flights will be performed on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, the company's press service said on its website on May 10.

The airline will operate flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport to Kyiv's Boryspil International Airport.

Background

Hungary's Wizz Air, the largest low-cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe, will launch flights in June 2021 from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv (Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport) to Warsaw and Poznan (Poland), Naples (Italy), and Memmingen (Germany).

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture between ADQ, one of the largest holding companies in the region, and the Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air Holdings Plc. Since its launch in January 2021, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has been operating flights on 22 routes, expanding its geography.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air is the largest low-cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe. The company's fleet numbered 137 aircraft.

Translation: Olena Kotova