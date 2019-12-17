Kyiv's top prosecutor resigns

No causes behind the decision have been disclosed.

Kyiv's top prosecutor Roman Hovda has submitted a letter of resignation.

"Yes, that's true," the local prosecutor's office said, according to the Ukrainian media outlet TheBabel.

However, no causes behind the decision have been disclosed. It is also not yet known who may replace Hovda.

Hovda has been working in the prosecutor's office since August 2003. He served as prosecutor of Odesa region, deputy prosecutor general and deputy head of a department at the Prosecutor General's Office.

He was appointed as Kyiv's top prosecutor in July 2016.